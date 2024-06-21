MPs equipped to fight TB

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke in Kadoma

New Members of Parliament and members of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health are undergoing orientation in Kadoma to improve their understanding of Tuberculosis and its impact on communities.

The meeting was organised by the Stop TB Partnership Zimbabwe with support from the Challenge Facility for Civil Society and is expected to enhance advocacy on TB and bring to the fore the urgent need for increased political will to strengthen the country’s TB response.

Legislators are also being capacitated to make informed decisions that will result in the prioritisation of TB on the national health agenda.

TB is a major public health concern in Zimbabwe, which continues to affect and kill many people, particularly in poor and vulnerable communities.