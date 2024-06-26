Mpofu ,Chimombe remanded in custody

  • Today Wed, 26 Jun 2024

Mike Chimombe (right) and Moses Mpofu

Yeukai Karengezeka
Court Correspondent

Businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu have been remanded in custody to tomorrow after being charged with fraud involving a US$7million goat scheme.

Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje successfully applied that the matter be postponed to tomorrow to allow the State to lead evidence from the two investigating officers.

The defence counsel of the two had challenged the application on the basis that their clients were not coming from the ZACC offices but from their homes and only convened at ZACC offices for the purposes of coming to court.

Presiding magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa ruled that the matter be deferred to tomorrow afternoon.

