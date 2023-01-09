Mpofu burial set for Bulawayo

Sports Reporter

FORMER cricketer and Zimbabwe senior women’s national team assistant coach Sinikiwe Mpofu, who died at the weekend after a short illness, will be buried in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

Mpofu, who was among the pioneers of women’s cricket in the country, died on Saturday morning after collapsing at her home in Masvingo.

She was 37.

Zimbabwe women’s cricket spokesperson Yvonne Mangunda confirmed the funeral arrangements. She said a postmortem would be conducted in Masvingo and afterwards the funeral procession heads for Bulawayo.

Mpofu’s body will lay in state in Bulawayo on Tuesday and burial is expected to be conducted on Wednesday morning.

At the time of her death, Mpofu was still trying to come to terms with the death of her husband, Shepherd Makunura, who was the Zimbabwe senior men’s national team fielding coach and head coach of provincial side, Southern Rocks. Makunura died on December 15, 2022. The couple is survived by two children.