Mpofu attends BDP congress

Herald Reporter

ZANU PF continues official engagements with liberation movements under the forum of the sister parties in the Former Liberation Movements of Southern Africa set up in 2019.

Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu led the party’s delegation to the congress of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), which ended in Botswana yesterday.

“We in Zanu PF are deeply indebted to the BDP and the people of Botswana for the sacrifices you made during our liberation struggle to dislodge colonial subjugation,” said Cde Mpofu in a statement.

“You afforded us your largesse for a safe corridor for transition to the training camps in Zambia for our freedom fighters.

“You did not tire and went further to establish refugee camps for the many young gallant men and women who yearned to cross to Zambia to fight the evil regime. Your revolutionary assistance will forever be remembered and respected. Such profound camaraderie is thankless.

“Your acceptance into the Former Liberation Movements sister parties of Southern Africa forum on 8-12 September 2019 at the 11th Meeting of Secretary Generals and Wings in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, further cements the significant role BDP has played in the liberation of Southern Africa.”

Cde Mpofu extended the greetings of President Mnangagwa to his host and spoke of his joy to represent Zanu-PF at the BDP national elective congress.

BDP’s democratic ideals are acknowledged and this is evident from their long history of uninterrupted elections.

“The BDP as the founding Party of the Republic of Botswana has stood the test of time and the 60 years since your attainment of independence is testimony to this long democratic road you have traversed,” said Cde Mpofu.

“The posthumous honour bestowed on your founding father, Cde Sir Seretse Khama at the 42nd Southern African Development Community summit in Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo on 17th August 2022, testifies your immense contribution to the emancipation of the people of Southern Africa.”

Following on the dictates of its constitution, Zanu PF is in October scheduled to hold its congress, a move at variance with new parties like CCC operating with nothing in the way of formal structures or even a membership list.