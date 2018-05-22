MP Mike Gava dies

Walter Nyamukondiwa – Chinhoyi Bureau

MHONDORO-Ngezi House of Assembly member Cde Mike Gava has died.

He was 38.

Cde Gava died at a Harare clinic where he was admitted recently.

Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi broke the news of Cde Gava’s death saying the province had lost a courageous and promising cadre.

“It is with sadness that I announce the passing on of one of our own, Honourable Mike Gava this morning.

“Our thoughts are with his family and we will forever cherish his contribution to our party and Parliament as MP for Mhondoro Ngezi. He was a promising young man, very courageous and a true son of the soil.”

Funeral arrangements are still being worked out.

More to follow