Breaking News
MP, Councillor arrested for diverting ...

MP, Councillor arrested for diverting ...

Zanu-PF's Gokwe Sesame Member of Parliament, Gorden Chanda and ward 6 Councillor, Gilbert Ganye have been arrested ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

MP, Councillor arrested for diverting Presidential donations

28 Jan, 2020 - 15:01 0 Views
0 Comments
MP, Councillor arrested for diverting Presidential donations

The Herald

Midlands Bureau

Zanu-PF’s Gokwe Sesame Member of Parliament, Gorden Chanda and ward 6 Councillor, Gilbert Ganye have been arrested on allegations of diverting Presidential inputs and rice donated to villagers by the President to their own use.

The duo who are now in police custody at Gokwe Central Police station are set to appear in court  at the  Gokwe magistrate courts.

They are  facing criminal abuse of office charges.  Police Sources at Gokwe Central said Ganye was arrested last night while the MP handed himself over to the police this morning

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting