Mozambique transport delegation arrives

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

A team of senior and technical officials from the Mozambique Ministry of Transport and Communications arrived in the country yesterday to hold a bilateral meeting on cooperation in transport and transport infrastructure with their Zimbabwean counterpart.

The team which is being led by Mr Ambrósio Sitoe, permanent secretary of the Mozambican Ministry of Transport and Communications this morning met with government officials in Harare.

Addressing the delegation Transport and Infrastructural Development Permanent Secretary, Engineer Joy Makumbe applauded the delegation for heeding the call by the Heads of State between the two countries to engage and discuss the development of the transport sector.

“This is an opportunity that has presented itself to us as we have quite a number of issues we need to discuss so that we build our economies and move forward. Our bilateral relations continue to be the bedrock for socio-economic development between our two countries.

“In this regard, it is quite fitting for us to have this multi-stakeholder meeting so that we can discuss the interrelated issues that promote integration,” she said.

Later this week, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona is also expected to meet with his Mozambique counterpart, Transport and Communications Minister Mateus Magala.

In November last year, President Mnangagwa joined his Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi in witnessing the commissioning of the rehabilitated US$200 million Beira-Machipanda railway line.

Speaking at the commissioning of the railway line in Manica, Mozambique, President Mnangagwa said, not only will the rehabilitated 318-kilometre railway line reduce transport costs, but will also ease congestion at Forbes Border Post in Mutare.