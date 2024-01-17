Mozambique Transport and Communications Minister arrives

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

Mozambique Transport and Communications Minister Mateus Magala arrived in the country this morning to hold bilateral meetings on cooperation in transport and transport infrastructure with his Zimbabwean counterpart, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona.

Minister Magala joins his team of senior and technical officials from the Mozambique Ministry of Transport and Communications which arrived in the country on Monday.

The Mozambican minister was met at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Minister Mhona, government officials, and a team from his country.

The two ministers are on Friday expected to visit Forbes Border Post after holding meetings in Harare.

However, the team which was being led by Mr Ambrósio Sitoe, permanent secretary of the Mozambican Ministry of Transport and Communications also met with government officials in Harare yesterday.

Addressing the delegation, Transport and Infrastructural Development Permanent Secretary, Engineer Joy Makumbe applauded the delegation for heeding the call by the Heads of State between the two countries to engage and discuss the development of the transport sector.

“This is an opportunity that has presented itself to us as we have quite a number of issues we need to discuss so that we build our economies and move forward. Our bilateral relations continue to be the bedrock for socio-economic development between our two countries.

“In this regard, it is quite fitting for us to have this multi-stakeholder meeting so that we can discuss the interrelated issues that promote integration,” she said.

In November last year, President Mnangagwa joined his Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi in witnessing the commissioning of the rehabilitated US$200 million Beira-Machipanda railway line.

Speaking at the commissioning of the railway line in Manica, Mozambique, President Mnangagwa said, not only will the rehabilitated the 318-kilometre railway line reduce transport costs, but will also ease congestion at Forbes Border Post in Mutare.