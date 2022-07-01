Moza pledges support for African Museum

Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (right) welcomes Mozambican Minister of Combatants Josefina Mpelo at Defence House in Harare yesterday. - Picture :Joseph Manditswara.

Talent Chimutambgi-Herald Reporter

MOZAMBIQUE supports the African Liberation Museum in Harare and will be providing artefacts used during the liberation struggle against Portuguese colonialism in that country for display in the institution.

Speaking during a courtesy call on Defence and War Veterans Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri at her offices yesterday, a Mozambican delegation headed by the Minister of Combatants (War Veterans), Josefina Mpelo, said they would render support in providing artefacts that will be housed in the African Museum.

The construction of the museum was championed by President Mnangagwa having in mind that Africa should tell its own story for future generations.

The delegation came at the invitation of President Mnangagwa to discuss how best to deal with the affairs of the veterans of the struggle.

Yesterday the delegation toured the museum site to get an appreciation of the developments.

Minister Mpelo said the project was critical as it highlights the cordial relations between the sister countries which date back to the liberation war era.

She said it was of paramount importance to preserve the history of the liberation struggle across Africa adding that it was a chance for Africa to tell her own story.

“The African Museum is an opportunity to share our historical information. We came here following an invitation by President Mnangagwa and we were dispatched as a delegation by His Excellency President Filipe Nyusi with the main aim of supporting the project.

“We will bring artefacts that were used during the struggle for independence which include the uniforms, documents, the arms and all other information which depicts the history of the armed struggle,” Minister Mpelo said.

“Zimbabwe and Mozambique share the same history, culture and trenches. Today we toured the site and we are impressed. The project speaks volumes about brotherhood and we are closest allies in terms of the liberation war history.”

“We have supplied the necessary documents needed that are of critical importance in telling the history of the struggle”.

She said her country needed to learn from Zimbabwe on how the country dealt with affairs of veterans of the liberation struggle as well as how they were integrated into society.

Recently, the country conducted a registration and vetting exercise with the thrust to appreciate the role played by the supporting staff during the armed struggle as enshrined in the Constitution.

“We need to learn more from Zimbabwe on how the Government dealt with issues and affairs involving veterans of the liberation struggle, how they were integrated into society,” said Minister Mpelo.

In response, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri thanked President Mnangagwa for implementing the dictates of the Constitution to honour the veterans of the armed struggle.

Minister Muchinguri appreciated the Mozambican delegation saying their visit would strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries which date back to the liberation struggle.

“I would like to thank President ED Mnangagwa for spearheading the registering and the vetting of the supporting staff who played a pivotal role during the struggle for Independence,” said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.

“Mozambique is our second home. We remember vividly the support rendered to us for the success of the liberation war. You accommodated us, you gave us food, the requisite training and we shared the same trenches during the war.

“Currently, our veterans of the struggle were allocated land to build hotels, hospitals and they are receiving pensions every month as part of appreciation of the role they played. The Government caters for the children of war veterans through health and education up to university level”.