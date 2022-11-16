Moyo, Zhuwao apologise to Zanu PF

Herald Reporter

EXILED former Zanu PF members and Cabinet ministers Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao have apologised to the ruling party for their utterances backing the opposition parties since the time they were kicked out of the party on a number of charges in 2017.

In a joint open letter to Zanu PF members yesterday, Moyo and Zhuwao apologised for associating themselves and using the hashtag ‘Zanu PF Must Go’ (#Zanu PFMustGo), in their public messaging and communication.

“Whereas we stopped using the hashtag and disassociated ourselves from it quite some time back, it is our considered judgment that we owe you a long overdue apology for having used the hashtag and for having associated ourselves with it, in the first place.

“Accordingly, and on this day of 15 November 2022, we hereby apologise to all of you Comrades most sincerely and with profound regret for our wrong use of and ill-advised association with the hashtag ‘Zanu PF Must Go’ (#Zanu PFMustGo),” reads the letter.

Moyo and Zhuwao said whatever differences that ensued in the past since 2017 did not and do not justify their use of and association with the hashtag “Zanu PF Must Go” (#Zanu PFMustGo).

The duo said for whatever it is worth, they supported Nelson Chamisa in the 2018 and well after that, but they did not at any time in that process ever seek to join his then MDC-A or his new CCC party.

Moyo and Zhuwao said, as they tendered their apology to Zanu PF comrades, they are fully aware that there is no alternative political formation in Zimbabwe that recognises, values and appreciates the liberation struggle that gave way to the country’s independence, other than the ruling party.

They also said they tender the apology realising that Zanu PF is also guided and informed by the genuine patriotic and nationalistic values and principles that shepherded Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.

“In the circumstances, our association with the ‘#Zanu PFMustGo’ hashtag was ill-advised and wrong for the reasons that we have documented herein; and that is why we dropped the use of and association with that hashtag more than a year ago, hence the apology we are happy to tender to you all Zanu PF members.”