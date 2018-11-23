Government set forex conditions for pharmaceuticals wholesalers

Dr Moyo

The Herald

Paidamoyo Chipunza Senior Health Reporter
Government will prioritise foreign currency allocations to wholesalers and retailers accepting all forms of payment at the expense of those demanding foreign currency payments only, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo has said.

In an interview following continued defiance by pharmaceutical wholesalers and retailers on pricing of products, Dr Moyo said so far PCD Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd has agreed to sell its stock to retailers using Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS).

Dr Moyo said following PCD pharmaceuticals’ gesture, Government then compiled a list of retailers accessing medications from the wholesaler and will be following on these retailers to monitor their pricing.

More details to follow…

 

