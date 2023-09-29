Moving forward for national development, unity

The election season has ended and it’s time to focus on the future

Innocent Mujeri

Correspondent

In the theatre of democracy, elections are the crescendo, weaving together the myriad threads of a nation’s hopes, fears and dreams.

Each vote cast is a voice echoing its vision for the future and collectively, these voices paint a vivid picture of the nation’s soul.

The August 23 harmonised elections in Zimbabwe stood as a testament to this truth.

Like a mirror, they reflected the collective aspirations, values and concerns of Zimbabweans.

Yet, once the fervour of campaigns fade and the dust of political battles settle, what remains is not just the outcome, but a more profound realisation.

Beyond the triumphs and tribulations, beyond the jubilation of the winners and the introspection of those who could not make it, lies a task that is both monumental and essential: the endeavour of nation-building.

This task transcends electoral outcomes, beckoning every citizen to come together and mould the future of their homeland.

At the heart of democracy is a rhythm, a pulsating cycle that breathes life into its very essence.

With each electoral swing, democracy offers a unique chance for nations to pause, reflect, and rejuvenate.

It is akin to the changing seasons, where each phase has its own significance, allowing for growth, retreat, and rebirth. This cyclical nature is not just about choosing leaders; it is about understanding our shared goals, acknowledging missteps, and charting the course anew.

However, the true strength of democracy is not merely in the act of voting, but in the aftermath – the transitions and transformations that follow.

Once the fervour of campaigns subsides and the ballot boxes are stored away, it is imperative to rise above the myopic view of wins and losses. With the recent elections now a page in our history, it’s time for a paradigm shift.

The spotlight should move from the competitive spirit of political contests to the harmonious realm of collaborative governance, where every stakeholder works in concert for the collective good.

The political landscape of Zimbabwe stands at a crossroads, a juncture where choices made today will echo into the future.

While the vigorous energy of campaigns and the profound hopes they carry are undeniable, it is essential to recognise that they are chapters in a nation’s ongoing narrative.

Drowning in the echoes of the August 23 elections and remaining tethered to its outcomes can obscure the broader vision. It is a vision where the well-being of the nation and its people should always take precedence over individual or party aspirations.

This moment, more than any, should be seen by the opposition not as an end, but as an invitation to a new beginning.

It is an opportunity to redefine roles and recommit to the nation’s overarching goals.

By setting aside differences and embracing collaboration, the opposition can work in tandem with the ruling party.

This unity of purpose, where collective efforts converge towards Zimbabwe’s prosperity and progress, will truly embody the essence of democracy and ensure a brighter future for all its citizens.

Recent developments on the regional stage further elucidate the path ahead.

The two SADC meetings held on September 27, 2023, were clear indicators of the regional body’s stance.

Although the final report of the SADC Election Observation Mission (SEOM) will be discussed in the Ordinary SADC Summit in August 2024, the message from SADC is evident: it’s time to move on from the 2023 elections.

Hoping for an electoral reversal from the regional body is not just impractical; it detracts from the more pressing issues at hand.

So, where should the opposition’s energies be channelled?

Firstly, the opposition can play a pivotal role in policy critique and formulation.

Collaborating with the ruling party in shaping policies that reflect the aspirations of all Zimbabweans is the need of the hour.

Furthermore, there are developmental challenges that Zimbabwe face.

From economic revitalisation to infrastructural development and educational reforms, there are numerous arenas where bipartisanship can drive real change.

Joining forces with the ruling party does not signify surrendering core beliefs; it showcases maturity, placing national interests above party politics.

National unity is the cornerstone of progress.

For Zimbabwe to truly harness its potential, a collaborative spirit, transcending political lines, is essential.

The opposition, with its support base and diverse perspectives, can be an asset in this journey. Their participation in governance, not as adversaries but as partners, can usher in a new era of development and prosperity.

Moreover, by embracing a cooperative stance, the opposition can reshape the political narrative, fostering a culture of unity and shared purpose.

This will not only augment their role in nation-building, but also resonate deeply with the citizenry, reaffirming their commitment to Zimbabwe’s progress.

Zimbabweans should therefore know that elections are but milestones in the continual journey of nation-building.

Zimbabwe’s destiny is not crafted by a singular event but by the collective endeavours of its people.

As we forge ahead, let the spirit of unity and collaboration guide us.

The harmonised elections are behind us, but a promising future awaits.

Together, united in purpose and action, we can craft a brighter tomorrow for Zimbabwe.