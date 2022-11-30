Mourners gather for Nicholas Mafidhi Mnangagwa burial

Some of the mourners in attendance.

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Mourners have gathered at plot 106 in the Chirumanzu resettlement area near Mvuma town for the burial of President Mnangagwa’s nephew, Mr Nichlolas Mafidhi Mnangagwa.

Mr Nicholas Mnangagwa died on Sunday afternoon at Mvuma Hospital.

He was 63.

He had been in and out of the hospital.

President Mnangagwa is expected to attend the burial ceremony.

Mr Nicholas Mnangagwa was President Mnangagwa’s eldest nephew, the firstborn son to the President’s elder sister, Emma.

He survived by 16 children, 30 grandchildren and his wife, Mana Julia Mnangagwa nee Mahogo.