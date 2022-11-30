Mourners gather for Nicholas Mafidhi Mnangagwa burial

30 Nov, 2022 - 12:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Mourners gather for Nicholas Mafidhi Mnangagwa burial Some of the mourners in attendance.

The Herald

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Mourners have gathered at plot 106 in the Chirumanzu resettlement area near Mvuma town for the burial of President Mnangagwa’s nephew, Mr Nichlolas Mafidhi Mnangagwa.

Mr Nicholas Mnangagwa died on Sunday afternoon at Mvuma Hospital.

He was 63.

He had been in and out of the hospital.

President Mnangagwa is expected to attend the burial ceremony.

Mr Nicholas Mnangagwa was President Mnangagwa’s eldest nephew, the firstborn son to the President’s elder sister, Emma.

He survived by 16 children, 30 grandchildren and his wife, Mana Julia Mnangagwa nee Mahogo.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting