Mountaineers trounce Eagles by 10 wickets

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

LEFT arm spinner Wellington Masakadza had a magical spell with the ball as Mountaineers made light work of Alliance Health Eagles on the third day of their Logan Cup cricket match at Old Hararians yesterday.

The 28-year-old took four wickets in 11 balls, including three in four balls, in the 10-wicket win.

Eagles, who had been forced to follow-on after posting 181 runs in response to Mountaineers’ first innings total of 328 runs, were dismissed for 165 runs yesterday, with Masakadza playing a demolition role later on.

He finished with 4-21. In fact, the leg spinner had eight match wickets following his equally impressive figures of 4-31 in Eagles first innings.

At the start of play yesterday, Eagles were 66 for three in their second innings, having fallen 147 runs behind on the first innings.

They continued to lose wickets without much resistance and at the end of the day Mountaineers needed just 19 runs in their second innings to seal victory and climb top of the table.