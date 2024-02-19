Motsoaledi Setumo back on TV screens after two-year hiatus

Self-proclaimed hopeless romantic and comeback queen, Motsoaledi Setumo, graces SMag’s first digital cover of the year.

After a two-year acting hiatus, Setumo makes a return in the Netflix rom-com, “A Soweto Love Story,” featuring Lunga Shabalala, Sparky Xulu, Duduzile Ngcobo, Ray Neo Buso, Skhumba Hlophe, Mamodibe Ramodibe, Didintle Khunou, Monnye Kunupi, and Sihle Ndaba.

The 32-year-old actor rose to fame with roles in “Generations: The Legacy”, “The Queen”, “Greed & Desire”, “Kokota” and “The Wife”.

At the height of her career, portraying Mmabatho in “The Queen”, Setumo lost her mother in 2019, taking two years to find herself again.

Having already appeared in “Kokota” and “The Wife”, suffice it to say Setumo is back in top form playing Sentebaleng in “A Soweto Love Story”.

What was it like being to be part of A Soweto Love Story?

Firstly, this is my very first project that I’m doing with Netflix. I can safely call this my great comeback as this movie will be airing in 190 countries globally — so, I’m pretty excited about that. The movie is about me journeying into love with three Ngobeni brothers (Shabalala, Buso, and Xulu) as they battle it out to win the family house. Whoever gets married first will get the house. This storyline touches on the social and family pressures we often get put under. There are always expectations to have achieved certain things at a specific age but what people aren’t aware of is that one should be acquiring self-love more than anything and doing what makes you happy.

Tell us more about your role.

My character is a career woman who has been in love for many years but things seem to not be working out due to social pressures of certain expectations she’s set on her partner. Sentebaleng knows how to set boundaries and doesn’t take any nonsense from anyone. In the same breath, she knows how to own up when she’s wrong — something I’ve learned from her. To put it simply, my girl just wants to be loved.

How was it like filming your love scenes with Lunga Shabalala?

I was scared at first because I thought he was going to be arrogant and pull his weight but he turned out to be very sweet. He gives so much into his craft which I admire. He and I were like tennis players bouncing dialogue off of each other.

How was it being away from the limelight during your break?

It was quite painful because I wholeheartedly love acting. Another thing is there is no plan B for me, acting is it. Being away from acting was sad and depressing but I’m glad I’m back and I don’t plan to leave or step away anytime soon – I promise that.

We are in the month of love, what is your love language?

All of them. I like it when my man affirms me with words that will help build me. I love being touched, communication is also key and I’m not that big on receiving gifts but I don’t mind them.

What type of lover are you?

I’m loving and too understanding but that has gotten me into situations where I end up getting hurt. What I’ve taken away from my character Sentebaleng is the importance of self-love because when you have that, you know what to tolerate and what not to tolerate.

What was your worst breakup?

My first one was at 19. It was my first time falling in love, so that hurt when it ended. The second one was when I was 28, I saw flames because I was old enough to understand what was going on.

If you had to choose between love and career, which one would you choose?

I love but having a career means I am independent and the ability to have the freedom to do anything I want whenever I want.

What lesson would you teach your younger self?

To stay true to who you are and your core values. To be as authentic to self as possible and always remember what’s meant for you, will always be for you. Never forget to get up whenever you fall. Yes, take your time to raise but the most important thing is to make sure to always get up on your feet! — Sowetan.