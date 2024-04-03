Motorists, residents commend Domboshava road rehabilitation

Despite the setbacks caused by rains and contract issues, the rehabilitation of the Domboshava Road is finally making progress, to the relief of many who have been affected by the poor condition of the road. -File picture.

Gloria Muruva and Rumbidzai Mushonga

MOTORISTS and residents have hailed the Government for the ongoing rehabilitation of the Domboshava Road in north-east Harare, which has long been in a state of disrepair.

This now largely urban road serving new suburbs as an extension of Liberation Legacy Way as well as the route to Domboshava centre, has been plagued by potholes and other road hazards, but the rehabilitation underway is promising improved safety and efficiency for travellers.

Despite the setbacks caused by rains and contract issues, the rehabilitation of the Domboshava Road is finally making progress, to the relief of many who have been affected by the poor condition of the road.

Residents and motorists who spoke to The Herald commended the Government for the ongoing rehabilitation works saying it was long overdue.

Mr Richard Dolopo, a resident expressed his gratitude for the ongoing road construction, emphasising the long-awaited relief it will bring to the community.

“We are overjoyed at the progress so far,” he said.

“For a long time, we have been yearning for this road to be completed. We have a hospital in Makumbe, which is quite far from here.

‘‘This sometimes results in many deaths because of the long journey and slow ambulance response times. We hope that the completion of this road will bring much-needed relief. “

Judith Milanda, a vendor, also expressed her gratitude to Government for its commitment to providing critical infrastructure.

‘Our market is owned by the Goromonzi council,’ she said.

‘When the market was first built, there were no roads at all. This made it very difficult to transport our fruits and vegetables, as the potholes filled with water during the rainy season .”

Although the road construction is a positive development for the community, Mr David Muzvondiwa, a vendor, bemoaned the adverse impact it has on his business

“We hope that the construction work will be completed soon so that we can return to our business.”

Another motorist, Mr Gabriel Makosa, also expressed his satisfaction with the road rehabilitation.

“The construction of the Domboshava road has given us hope for a better future for our businesses.

‘‘Our cars have been damaged by the potholes, and we are optimistic that the completion of the road will make our work much easier.”

Mr Anyway Ngoshi, a driver pleaded with the contractor to speed up the works.

“ I would like to appeal to those responsible for the construction to speed up the process,” he said.

“They have only managed to complete less than 2km of the road, and it has been a long time. They should focus on getting that part of the road done, at least up to Makumbe.”