Motorists praise Govt for number plates

CVR Registrar Mr Saston Muzenda (left) and Transport and Infrastructural Development ministry official look at some of the plates that had already been allocated to their clients in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Innocent Makawa

Crime Reporter

The backlog on applications for number plates has now been cleared by the Central Vehicle Registry, meaning that all those who applied when stocks were very low or exhausted are now getting their plates.

Yesterday, CVR started distributing the bulk of the 12 000 sets of number plates delivered this week and another batch of 25 000 number plates will be delivered to CVR offices by today.

Motorists have commended the Government for delivering the number plates and also decentralising the collections to post offices and tax offices..

The Herald yesterday visited CVR offices in the city and established that the long, winding queues noted recently had disappeared, with a few people waiting to collect their number plates. Others were submitting their applications. CVR officers were also in the process of delivering number plates to Zimpost and Zimra in and around the city.

In an interview, one of the motorists Mr Solomon Chekero said: “I didn’t face any hustles when I submitted my application but the only problem is that there is only one person who is issuing the number plates after all the process has been done.

“I would like to urge the officials to ensure that they deploy two or more people at these collection points to speed up the process.”

Another motorist, Mr Howard Mwedziwendira from Kariba, said: “I am happy that I have finally obtained the number plates. I came all the way from Kariba since I had parked most of my vehicles which had not been registered. It only took me a few hours to get the number plates.”

Businessman Mr Blessing Matimura said he hopes the situation will continue to stabilise for the benefit of motorists.

“Number plates should continue to be available so that the motoring public can easily access them at any time and anyway countrywide.

“I would like to applaud the Government and CVR for clearing the number plates backlog in a short space of time,” he said.

Permanent number plates are also now available at border posts and anyone importing a vehicle now buys the permanent plates as they clear their car through customs. Temporary plates are no longer issued or needed.

Since every vehicle now keeps the same plates for its Zimbabwean life, regardless of how many times it is bought and sold, this means that even commercial importers and clearing agents can buy the permanent plates at the same time they pay the import duty and subsequent owners simply have to pay the transfer taxes and register the ownership change.