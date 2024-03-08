Motorists, pedestrians urged to ensure safety in road construction zone

Mutsawashe Mashandure Herald Correspondent

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, in conjunction with Bitumen World (PVT), has urged motorists and pedestrians to remain alert and exercise caution to keep road construction zones safe.

The rehabilitation of roads, which started on February 12, 2024, in various parts of Harare, is an ongoing programme for the next five months.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and Bitumen World (PVT) Ltd, urged motorists and pedestrians to reduce speed in the construction zones.

“Reduce speed when approaching construction zones and adhere to the traffic control signals posted along the various sections of the road, instructions, or signals from controllers in construction zones.

Motorists are also urged to adjust their timetables to allow for inevitable delays that are likely to be experienced.

“Drive with care, pay attention, be patient, and follow instructions and signals from the traffic controllers in the construction zones.

In addition, motorists are urged to use alternative routes where possible.

“The motorists are also urged to give the right of way to all construction vehicles and to please respect the safety of our terms, carrying safety at all times, as well as ensuring the safety of passages in their car.”