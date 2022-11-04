Motorists, commuters urged to practice safe litter disposal

Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Mr Tavabarira Kutamahufa (left) and Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe District Development Coordinator Mr Douglas Hungwa (right) with some school children during clean up exercise at Mutawatawa business centre today.

Victor Maphosa in Mutawatawa

The country’s main road servitudes are prone to littering and motorists, as well as passengers, should desist from throwing litter from both moving and stationary vehicles, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Dr Aplonia Munzverengi has said.

She made the remarks in a speech read on her behalf by Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Mr Tavabarira Kutamahufa during the provincial clean-up exercise held at Mutawatawa Business Centre in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe district today.

“Litter should be contained in litter receptacles. My plea is to all responsible road authorities to ensure all road servitudes are kept free of litter and tall grass. Responsible authorities should ensure all toll gate areas throughout the province are consistently clean.

“I want to applaud the Department of Roads for cutting grass along servitudes of Murehwa-Mutawatawa highway, Chitungwiza-10 Miles Road as well as Harare-Nyamapanda highway among other roads as well as Intertoll which is responsible for maintaining Goromonzi-Mutare highway and its servitudes.”

She added that plastic pollution is an emerging environmental challenge world over and Zimbabwe has not been spared with plastic packaging improperly disposed of, being the major contributor.