Motorist robbed by hitchhikers in Shurugwi

Midlands Bureau

A Shurugwi motorist, who is a miner in the area, was left injured at the weekend after he was attacked by three robbers who stopped him pretending to be genuine hitchhikers.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident occurred on Saturday around 7 pm when the complainant, Isaih Goredema, was driving along Peak Mine road in Shurugwi when three men stopped him.

“The three men, armed with Columbian knives and stones then attacked Mr Goredema and robbed him of cash and property with a total value of US$1 021.

Insp Mahoko said Goredema managed to escape leaving the three suspects at the scene.

“He mobilised a group of artisanal miners from a nearby gold base and returned to the scene. The suspects fled away,” he said.