Motorist loses US$15 200 to thieves

A Chinhoyi motorist lost US$15 200 to thieves after they broke into his parked vehicle on Monday.

The incident occurred while the vehicle owner was attending to some other business.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Chinhoyi are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of theft from a car which occurred on July 8, 2024, in Chinhoyi CBD near the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development offices,” he said.

“Unknown suspects broke into a parked vehicle and stole US$15 200 while the driver was concentrating on other issues.”

Investigations on the case are in progress.

The incident comes after thieves broke into a church in Chinhoyi on Saturday night and stole US$35 000 from a safe.