Motorist loses car to his passengers

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

A Nyabira man was robbed of his vehicle after the passenger he had given a lift along the Harare-Chirundu Road asked for a recess.

Graduate Chiwenga (33) who was travelling to Nyabira picked up two people who said they were going to Batch Farm in Banket.

On arriving at the 85km peg, one of the passengers asked the driver to stop as he wanted to relieve himself.

Chiwenga pulled his Mazda Premacy to the side of the road and one of the suspects who are still at large grabbed the lever and engaged the reverse gear.

His companion who was seated in the front seat blew an unknown powder into Chiwenga’s face.

The vehicle started rolling back without anyone controlling it.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the incident.

“Chiwenga opened the door in a bid to escape as the vehicle was moving but was held back by the passenger at the back.

“He, however, managed to escape into a nearby bush,” he said.

The suspects made a u-turn and headed towards Banket.

Inspector Kohwera appealed to anyone who may have information to assist in the recovery of the vehicle and the arrest of the two suspects.

Police have urged motorists to avoid offering lifts to strangers.

The general public is also advised to use public service vehicles.