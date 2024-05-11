Mother’s Day traditions around the world

“Most cultures celebrate mothers because they are traditionally the main caregiver, which comes with great responsibility.”

There are a lot of holidays throughout the year, but there’s only one Mother’s Day.

Landing tomorrow, don’t forget to let that all-important woman in your life know just how much she means to you and how thankful you are for all she does.

From lending an ear when you need someone to listen to doling out that one-of-a-kind mom advice, it’s a mother that seems to always know just the right thing to say and do.

To celebrate her in style, we have gathered a list of Mother’s Day activities to do with your mom, stepmom, grandmother, aunt, wife, daughter, friend or anyone else you’re honouring this year.

However, a lot has been written and said about this day but what are some of the traditions across the world.

In honour of Mother’s Day, we set out to discover how different cultures across the globe celebrate moms.

In many US, households, the second Sunday in May begins with breakfast in bed, a bouquet of flowers, homemade cards, and other tokens of affection for mom.

Mother’s Day in the US has been an official holiday since 1914. In other corners of the globe, honouring Mom is a rite grounded in local traditions and customs — some ancient, some surprisingly new.

“Most cultures celebrate mothers because they are traditionally the main caregiver, which comes with great responsibility,” says Mei-Ling Hopgood, author of How Eskimos Keep Their Babies Warm: And Other Adventures in Parenting.

Here, we take you on a quick trip around the world to discover how moms in five different countries are celebrated and to provide some inspiration for your own day. Share our “bring it home” ideas with your family.

India: 10-Day Festival

In the fall, Hindus honour the goddess Durga during the 10-day festival known as Durga Puja. The celebration is thought to date back to the sixteenth century and is considered both a religious ceremony and a time for family reunions. One story tells of Durga returning to her parents’ home to show off her own children. Families spend weeks preparing food, gathering gifts, and decorating their homes for the festival.

Bring it home: Visit other moms you know, among both friends and family, and bring home-cooked goods to share.

Japan: The Right Flowers

Mother’s Day is celebrated in Japan on the second Sunday in May, as in the United States. The traditional gift is carnations.

Bring it home: Thank the moms in your community who help your family by writing notes of gratitude. Tie the notes to carnations and leave the flowers on the moms’ doorsteps.

Ethiopia: Sing Along!

The Antrosht festival, observed at the end of the rainy season in early fall, is dedicated to moms. After the weather clears for good, family members from all over flock to their homes for a large meal and celebration. Daughters traditionally bring vegetables and cheese, while sons supply meat. Together, they prepare a meat hash and sing and perform dances that tell stories of family heroes.

Bring it home: Share stories about all the women in your family. Go through your photo albums together and create a personal scrapbook of those special moms who’ve come before you.

United Kingdom: A Church Custom

Mothering Sunday” falls on the fourth Sunday of Lent. Back in the 1700s, the day was marked by young house servants returning home to spend time with their mothers. That custom evolved from an earlier one in which families who had moved away would return to the original church they attended. Today, the holiday remains grounded in religion, with many churches handing out daffodils for children to give to Mom. Traditionally, girls also bake a fruitcake for their mothers.

Bring it home: Ask your family to celebrate you on Mother’s Day by launching a new tradition based on one from your own childhood.

France: Medals for Mom

In 1920, the government of France began awarding medals to mothers of large families in gratitude for helping rebuild the population after so many lives were lost in World War I. After the second World War, the government declared the last Sunday in May to be the Day of Mothers. The traditional gift is now a flower-shaped cake.

Bring it home: Awarding medals for bringing children into the world is obviously outdated, but expressing gratitude never goes out of style — especially when you’re demonstrating ways to express it to your children. Share your thankfulness for each family member at dinner and ask them each to do the same. — today.com/history.com