Mother Touch in free breast cancer screening and fund-raising for KidzCan

Peter Tanyanyiwa Herald Correspondent

Mother Touch Group of Schools on Friday facilitated for free breast cancer screening in their surrounding communities is in Tynwald South, Harare.

Some of the beneficiaries came from Belvedere and Mt Pleasant.

The group of schools said they were also fundraising for KidzCan Zimbabwe which helps children who suffer from childhood cancer.

The KidzCan Zimbabwe executive director Mr Daniel Mackenzie emphasized on the importance of early detection of cancer as the children can be helped.



Three doctors attended in the screening.

Mother Touch Group of Schools chief executive Mrs Salome Mutsinze said it was befitting for her group to host the cancer awareness and fundraising for children suffering from childhood cancer considering that October is breast cancer month.

“We were doing the cancer awareness campaign, October being the breast cancer month. We found it prudent to go into communities which are close to us and provide free high blood and diabetes’ tests alongside breast cancer screening. The CAMS medical services whom we work with are working with our staff,” said Mrs Mutsinze.

“In addition to the cancer awareness campaign, we are spreading the message on early detection of childhood cancer. We are also fundraising for the champions of childhood cancer awareness, KidzCan Zimbabwe.”

“As a community we appreciate what Mrs Mutsinze has done for us. Not many of us can afford to go to the doctors and get checked,” said Ms Nolisia Mukaka.

“It is important for all women to get constant check-ups, and with the economic climate not many can afford to go for screenings. We want to appreciate Mrs Mutsinze as she facilitated doctors and health personnel to come and check us,” said Ms Florence Jakarasi.