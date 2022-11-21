Mother struck by lightning, son sustains severe burns

Midlands Bureau

A 47-year-old woman from Chirumanzu was fatally struck by a lightning bolt while her two-year-old son who was strapped on her back sustained severe stomach burns.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident occurred on Sunday while the deceased, Ms Elisa Zhou was coming from a church service with her son strapped on the back.

The boy, who was then rescued from his mother’s body by passers-by is said to be receiving treatment at Mvuma Hospital.