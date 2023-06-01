Mother stones her children to death

Crime Reporter

TWO siblings have been arrested in Masvingo on allegations of assaulting their father after accusing him of practising witchcraft before they stoned to death two girls aged two and five as murder cases continue to increase countrywide.

The two, Clever Mavhunga (35) and Modina Mavhunga (28) are reported to have first assaulted their father before they force-marched the girls to a graveyard where they stoned them to death.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Masvingo have arrested Clever Mavhunga aged 35 and Modina Mavhunga aged 28 in connection with a case of murder which occurred on May 29, 2023 at Mhari Village Bikita. The suspects took turns to assault their father, Anisto Mavhunga aged (81 with wooden sticks, indiscriminately all over the body, after accusing him of practising witchcraft.

“After the incident, Modina Mavhunga took her two daughters aged two and five, to the family graveyard where she ordered them to lie on top of a grave before hitting them with stones on their heads until they died on the spot,” he said.

Meanwhile, Police in Ngundu are investigating a case of murder which occurred on May 29 in a bushy area near Ngundu Business Centre.

The suspects, Fredrick Shamba (36) and Nyenyesai Tevera tied the victim with a rope before assaulting him with switches all over the body, until he died, after accusing him of stealing Nyenyesai Tevera’s money.

Police have since arrested Fredrick Shamba while Nyenyesai Tevera is on the run.