Mother pens book on overcoming grief

Arts Reporter

Prominent public relations, media and communications strategist and author, Marjorie Fadziso Mutemererwa, has finally opened up by penning a book dedicated to her late son Richard Kevin Rugube.

Rugube, the only child to Mutemererwa, was electrocuted while trying to take a bath on February 3, 2011 while at school at St George’s College where he was a pupil.

After his death, she formed the RKR & MFM Trust in 2012 at St George’s College in honour of her son.

But that was not enough as she was going through tough times, reminiscing everything about her son.

Now, 12 years later Mutemererwa has decided to pen down how she overcame the grief and pain, but like any other mother, the pain is still in her heart.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Mutemererwa revealed that the book is ready for release, although it took her so long to open up about her emotions.

“The book has taken over seven years to write because the journey of grief is a daily emotional struggle,” she said.

“The book is named S7 because of the emotional, physical, psychological, spiritual, mental, physiological and health stages I have gone through and how God has been walking with and leading me through this whole excruciating journey.

“I can only say Ebenezer the Lord has brought me this far for it’s not by might nor by power, but By God’s Spirit.”

Mutemererwa said the 84-page book will be launched sometime soon as she is in talks with her team.

“We are now at the final stage of the launch preparations and the good thing is that the book so far is out and on evaluation with critics and analysts,” she said. “I want to launch something which is perfect, dedicating this to my son, in fact it is actually like my baby, hence I am treating it well.

“It will also be found on Amazon and selected book stores.”

Explaining about how and what she encountered, Mutemererwa said: “Grief and loss and sadness and pain is not an overnight journey. One minute you are okay, the next you are not fine at all. Next you are confused. Next you are perfectly fine and clear. And so it goes on.

“So this book is also about trying to raise awareness to family and friends to go easy on bereaving families, especially mothers. We plead for gentleness and compassion and kindness and support. We are wounded human beings. We just need to be understood.”

Mutemererwa said on the other hand, her journey has enabled her to understand and appreciate support from others.

“The electrocution and passing on of my son and only child Richard Kevin Rugube inspired me to write the book,” she said.

Mutemererwa said although this was her first book, there would be more to come.

“I have found a hobby in writing and this is just the beginning, more books are coming,” she said.

Asked who is her role model pertaining to the book, she said: “In grief and in pain, there are no role models. Only God Himself and the Lord Jesus Christ and The Spirit of The Living God are Omnipotence and Omniscient and Omnipresent.”

The month of March being the Women’s Month, Mutemererwa said women should be proud of themselves, what they do and how they can run the world.

“In this Women’s Month and just in general, we need to be sensitive and mindful of what women go through emotionally, physically, mentally, psychologically and spiritually,” she said. “Society and the community at large must support women and not violate and rob women of their God given grace.

“Women must not team up with men to instil fear and pain in other women. Women must not gang up with men to humiliate and shame other women. This happens everywhere: in families, in churches and various communities across and also in the corporate world.

“Women must stand with each other and not be used by men to inflict pain on other women. You read so much about women being used by men to abuse and lie and hate other women. This is unacceptable and must stop.”