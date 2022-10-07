Mother of the nation spearheads empowerment

Beneficiaries of the First Lady’s empowerment programme receive chicks to kick-start their poultry project

Tendai Gukutikwa Manicaland Bureau

FIRST Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s motherly passion to uplift the lives of the vulnerable in society has driven her to launch yet another empowerment initiative, this time a poultry rearing programme, and the people of Manicaland have become the latest beneficiaries.

Amai Mnangagwa, through the Angel of Hope Foundation and its partners, recently donated 800 broiler chicks and poultry feed to youths, single, widowed and elderly women, as well as people with disabilities as part of her empowerment programmes in the province.

Each of the beneficiary districts in Manicaland received 100 chicks apiece under the first phase of the project.

The First Lady promised to donate more chicks to make sure that vulnerable groups across the province become self-reliant, food secure and financially stable.

Handing over the chicks on behalf of the First Lady, Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs, Nokuthula Matsikenyere, said the women and youth empowerment programme is in line with Vision 2030 and the mantra “leaving no one and no place behind”.

She discouraged women and girls from looking down upon themselves.

“I encourage all of us to work hard while united as the children of Zimbabwe. We will surely get there. Through working for yourself, you also encourage others because these days, women and girls are looked down on in real life and on social media.

“This then translates into low self-esteem. However, that only should give you motivation to get up, work hard and prove them wrong. As women, we should work for our families and country.

“Our country’s development depends on us. These chicks and poultry will help you become financially stable as you look after your families. I hope the poultry project will grow into bigger projects.

“I believe this will further strengthen our relationship as we work together. I am here for you and will always be here,” said Amai Mnangagwa.

The First Lady discouraged youths from taking drugs and having loose morals, while encouraging elderly women to safeguard the youths against drugs.

“Let us shun drug abuse and loose morals. Let’s work for ourselves and develop our country. This is not the time to be smoking guka and mutoriro,” she said.

Amai Mnangagwa challenged community leaders and the business community to follow her footsteps in empowering young people and women.

Mutare District Development Co-ordinator (DDC), Mr Wilson Boore, had nothing but praises for the First Lady.

He described Amai Mnangagwa as a woman of valour whose programmes have many success stories in the province and beyond.

“When income generating projects are kick-started for women, they excel and the First Lady knows this because she is a woman. From enrolling and educating single and elderly women at Zimbabwe Open University to capacitating our single mothers, widows and orphans, our First Lady has proven to be a true mother of the nation who knows what her children need. Keep up the good work of empowering your children Amai,” said Mr Boore.

One of the beneficiaries, Ms Tonderai Jinga, thanked the First Lady for the empowerment programme, adding that it will help young people to become self-reliant.

“Instead of abusing drugs in the communities, we now have projects that will consume our time.

“On top of that, these are income generating projects that will enable us to take care of our families. We thank the First Lady for remembering us,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Ms Charity Mapunzi, said the gesture will go a long way in helping widows provide for their families.

“We hope that in the near future, we will grow and venture into goat rearing projects using profits from the poultry project.

“As widows and single mothers, we are very grateful because we are now able to financially sustain our families,” she said.

Amai Mnangagwa, through the Angel of Hope Foundation, continues to touch and transform many communities throughout the country through various philanthropic initiatives that cover the areas of economic empowerment, health, nutrition, education, farming, environmental conservation and cultural preservation.