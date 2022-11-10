Mother drags son to court

Magistrate Ms Tamara Chibindi today granted the order in default to Maria Bote who took Brighton Marikopo to the Harare Civil Court.

Yeukai Karengezeka-Court Correspondent

A Harare woman has been granted a protection order against her son who harasses and threatens to kill her.

Magistrate Ms Tamara Chibindi today granted the order in default to Maria Bote who took Brighton Marikopo to the Harare Civil Court.

He was ordered not to visit her mother’s house and to stop insulting and threatening her.

Bote told the court that she was now living in fear for her life.

“I fear for my life because of my son’s behaviour. He threatens to kill me with an axe and once attempted to set me on fire inside the house with gas.

In a separate case, Angeline Ncube brought her 18-year-old son Nigel Matope to court over death threats.

Ms Chibindi granted the protection order to Ncube.

Ncube told the court that her son accuses her of having killed her own husband.

“I no longer stay with my son who is not present today but he accuses me of killing my husband. He uses drugs like ‘mutoriro’ and assaults my other four children.

“He also insults my landlord and I am now afraid that I may be asked to move out because he also harasses the other tenants,” said Ncube.