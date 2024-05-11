More TIMB directors appointed

Herald Reporter

Three additional board members for the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) have been appointed by President Mnangagwa, as Zimbabwe targets a US$60 billion tobacco industry.

The additional board members are Mr Gilbert Chiminya, Mrs Lindiwe Tirivanhu and Mr Garainashe Changunda.

The other board members appointed earlier are Nomusa Dube, Lieutenant General (Retired) Engelbert Rugeje, Memory Mashaya, Kundai Mukuku, Marjorie Munyonga and Robert Webb.

The appointments come as Zimbabwe hosts the inaugural World Tobacco Africa 2024 from May 15 to 16. International exhibitors are expected.

TIMB is a regulatory, advisory and statutory board whose functions include controlling and regulating the growing, marketing and exporting of tobacco.

The board has licensed 32 contractors to buy tobacco this season with auctions opening on March 13.

Contract sales are being conducted in Harare and at decentralised selling centres in Karoi, Mvurwi, Bindura, Marondera and Rusape.