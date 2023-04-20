More than 100 first time exhibitors register for ZITF

Trust Freddy Herald correspondent

More than 100 first-time exhibitors including the European Union have registered to participate in the 63rd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) as the Second Republic’s re- engagement and engagement drive continues to bear fruits.

The ZITF business conference will be held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo and this year, it will run under the theme: “Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness”. It will run from April 25-29.

Giving an update on the state of preparedness during yesterday’s post-Cabinet media briefing, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said preparations for the Fair had reached an advanced stage, with around 600 exhibitors already registered, compared to last year’s 471.

“As the Second Republic’s re-engagement and engagement policy continues to yield tremendous results in facilitating trade and investment, more than 100 participants have registered as first time exhibitors, including the European Union.

“The foreign nations expected to exhibit include Botswana; Malawi; Mozambique; South Africa; Zambia; Angola; Kenya; Nigeria; Tanzania; Belarus; France; Germany; Iran; Italy; Japan; the Netherlands; Sweden; the United Arab Emirates; the United Kingdom; China; and the United States of America,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

The ZITF International Business Conference, which is expected to be attended by over 600 delegates, will be officially opened by the Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga on April 27. He will deliver a keynote address at the inaugural Connect Africa Symposium the following day.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the main highlights of the Fair will include the ZITF Diplomats Forum which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade will host on April 28.