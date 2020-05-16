More returnees expected today

Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

The first batch of 200 people is expected in the country today as Government, working with its partners, has started rolling out an assisted repatriation package for distressed Zimbabweans based in South Africa.

Zimbabwe’s Consul-General to Johannesburg, Mrs Melody Chaurura, yesterday confirmed the returning of the citizens.

She said they were seeking clearance for six buses to transport hundreds others.

“We are working on the logistics to transport 200 of our nationals on the assisted model after we secured partners to fund the transportation and feeding 400 people,” she said.

“So far we are starting with those in Johannesburg and Pretoria and other settlements in Gauteng province. These are expected to travel by road through Beitbridge Border Post.”

On Wednesday, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Pretoria, Mr David Hamadziripi, said they had entered into a partnership with businessman Mr Justice Maphosa of Bigtime Strategic Partnership to transport 400 people back home.

He said the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the United National Migration Agency were providing technical and humanitarian support to Zimbabweans affected by the lockdown in South Africa.

Over 2 680 Zimbabweans had registered for repatriation as at May 6, while 4 172 others needed food assistance.

IOM yesterday donated an assortment of disinfecting equipment, and infrared thermometer for use at the NSSSA quarantine centre.