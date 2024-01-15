More rainfall recorded

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

As the country continues to receive rains, notable precipitation was recorded yesterday with Nyanga (71mm), Goetz in Bulawayo (16mm), Chinhoyi (12mm), Gweru (10mm) and Bulawayo (10mm) with the rest of the falls recorded below (10mm).

Scattered thunderstorms also occurred across the country on Saturday.

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) said today isolated thunderstorms are expected in areas along and to the north of the central watershed with slightly heavier falls in places along the watershed.

The rest of the country should be under partly cloudy conditions with a chance of showers that could be thundery in places.

Yesterday, isolated thunderstorms were expected in the northern parts of the country such as all Mashonaland, Harare Metropolitan, Matabeleland North, and northern parts of Midlands Provinces

“Although the amounts are expected to be light, isolated heavy downpours cannot be ruled out in areas along the watershed. The rest of the country should be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated thundershowers. It should be mild in the morning becoming warmer by the afternoon,” said the department.

The department has warned the public that lightning strikes remain a threat to humans and livestock, as well as property.

Heavy rains may reduce visibility, especially at night, rivers and wetlands may be flooded, even by rains from upstream.

The department urges the public to reinforce building structures to ensure stability since excessive moisture may cause poorly constructed buildings to collapse.

The public is also urged to avoid crossing rivers in flood and swollen streams and in areas where flash flooding has occurred or where flowing water is above ankle height adding that, a 30cm depth of flowing water may sweep away large vehicles.

People are urged to wait for the water to subside before attempting to cross, even though flooding is caused by heavy rains that occurred somewhere and people are also urged to avoid hiding under trees or in isolated sheds during thunderstorms as these are prone to lightning strikes.