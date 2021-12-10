More PSL matches set to be cancelled

Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League are expected to issue out a statement later in the day as COVID-19 infections among players and officials keep rising.

Today, the latest round of testing for Sunday’s matches, are expected.

Bulawayo Chiefs are fixtured to play FC Platinum at Luveve while Harare City are expected to host Yadah at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The results for tomorrow’s games forced one match to be canceled after seven Tenax players and two officials tested positive on Thursday, forcing their away league game against Chicken Inn to be postponed.

The only fixture remaining tomorrow is between Ngezi Platinum and Herentals College at Baobab stadium.

Two Ngezi Platinum players tested positive during the latest round of testing. But fortunately, the figure does not warrant the cancellation of a match.

PSL medical committee has since said they are closely monitoring the situation as they battle to contain an outbreak of the Covid-19 virus.