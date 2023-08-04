More people pay last respects to Baba Guti

Herald Reporter

Hundreds of Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa Forward in Faith (ZAOGA FIF) church members thronged the Africa Multi-Nation for Christ Colleges (AMFCC) in Glen View, Harare to pay their last respects to the church’s founder, Archbishop Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti.

Archbishop Guti died on July 5.

He had celebrated his 100th birthday in May at a mega ceremony attended by President Mnangagwa and many top church leaders in Harare.

Yesterday, pastors and congregants paid their last respects to Archbishop Guti.

Many people described him as a true servant of God, with church members vowing to protect his legacy.

ZAOGA FIF deputy secretary-general, Apostle Steve Simukai said they elected to honour Archbishop Guti at a place where he spent most of his time preaching and teaching.

“The church chose this place to be the place for the world to come and bid farewell to Archbishop Guti because this is the place where he spent most of his time ministering and also its significance in the sense that it is the place where pastors start their journey,” he said.

Baba Guti was accorded national hero status by President Mnangagwa in recognition of his immense contribution to national development and social cohesion.

Baba Guti also invested in the health sector through construction of a hospital, Ambuya Dorcas Hospital in Waterfalls, Harare.

He also invested in the education sector through construction of schools, with the ultimate one being the Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU).

A national farewell service for Archbishop Guti is set to be held at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

President Mnangagwa and other high profile people are expected to attend the service.

After the national farewell service, Baba Guti will be buried during a private ceremony on a date to advised by the family.