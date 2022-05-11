More investors flock into the country

President Mnangagwa poses for a photo with Dubai-based businessmen led by billionaire and Mulk Holdings chairman Mr Shaji Ul Mulk, and local representative Prevail Group chairman Paul Tungwarara after a meeting in Harare last night. — Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara

Herald Reporters

United Arab Emirates billionaire investor Mr Shaji Ul Mulk, who is back in the country to ensure the implementation of projects agreed during his visit last month, has said the country offers vast untapped investment opportunities.

Mr Mulk led a strong delegation of investors that had dinner with President Mnangagwa at the State House last night.

After meeting with the President, who was accompanied at the dinner by Vice President Chiwenga, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mangudya, Mr Mulk said some projects that were agreed on during his last visit are already being implemented.

Altogether billions of dollars will be invested into the country, the investors said.

More importantly, Mr Mulk brought in more investors drawn across the Middle East under the banner Zimbabwe Global Investment.

Speaking at a local hotel last night, Mr Mulk who is the chairman of the organisation said the investors were ready to work with the Zimbabwean Government.

“This was a promise to President Mnangagwa that we are committed to invest in Zimbabwe and not just me, but my friends. They are all committed to investment and we are here to execute what we promised,” he said.

Phoenix Group Chief Executive Sami Syed said they were in the country to assist in setting up industries in the food chain sector.

Mulk Holdings vice chairman Mr Nawab Adnan Ul Mulk said they hope to launch the official crypto coin for Zimbabwe soon.

Other investors including Javaid Farooqui, Victor Cocchia, and JK Group of Companies executives said they were ready to invest in various sectors ranging from agriculture, mining and the manufacturing of the Covid-19 vaccines.

Dr George Bishi who was among the locals who received the delegation said this was a good initiative of trying to connect and put Zimbabwe on the world map in terms of investment as a safe destination for foreign direct investment.

“I think it is going to go a long way in fostering relations between Zimbabwe and the outside world and in this case the Middle East,” he said.