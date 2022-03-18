More houses for civil servants

National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony of Dombotombo walk-up flats in Marondera yesterday.

Victor Maphosa in Marondera

Four blocks of flats for civil servants are being built in Marondera as the Government starts delivering in Mashonaland East on the National Housing Delivery Programme.

Yesterday, National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony of Dombotombo walk-up flats in Marondera.

The blocks, which are expected to be complete seven months from now will benefit 65 families and already the contractor, Leengate Contracting Company is on the ground.

Speaking after his tour of the site in Dombotombo yesterday, Minister Garwe said the Government will leave no one behind in its development agenda.

In efforts to address the housing challenge, his Ministry is spearheading the implementation of the National Housing Delivery Programme to deliver 220 000 houses and flats by 2025 and over 470 000 homes by 2030.

“The programme aims at creating inclusive settlements which meet the needs and aspirations of Zimbabweans particularly civil servants, while using locally available resources. The development agenda is leaving no place and no one behind.

“In a bid to accelerate housing delivery, the Government has adopted the use of new building technologies which ensure that construction is achieved in half the budgeted time and cost.

“My ministry is expected to provide adequate, affordable and functional human settlements for the entire populace of Zimbabwe. Numerous projects have been taken on board courtesy of the 2022 Budget year provisions.

“The Ministry is therefore continuously engaging local authorities and private partners for win-win partnerships in housing provision pursuant to the Treasury subvention.”

Minister Garwe said the public private partnerships had yielded commendable results in housing.

In a speech read on her behalf by Mashonaland East Provincial Secretary for Devolution Tavabarira Kutamahufa, Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Aplonia Munzverengwi said the programme shows that the Zanu PF Government has its people at heart.

“The groundbreaking ceremony is a much awaited event in Marondera Town as it marks the beginning of one of the largest construction projects in our province in recent years. This project marks yet another milestone by the Zanu PF Government under the stewardship of a visionary and development-oriented leader Cde Mnangagwa.

“Indeed this Government is a people-oriented Government which endeavours to provide adequate housing and basic social services for low-income earners hence ensuring sustainable socio-economic development of the country.”

“At this juncture, let me call upon other players in human settlement development to complement Government efforts in housing delivery under the National Development Strategy 1, which is aimed at providing decent, affordable and functional low-cost housing to the people,” Dr Munzverengwi said.

Leengate Construction Company project manager Engineer Kennedy Mabunu said the firm would meet the deadlines and they are on time.

“We are constructing four blocks of flats and we are expecting the project to be completed in seven months. We really appreciate the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities for trusting our company. We are ready to be part of the housing delivery programmes that the Government has initiated and we look forward to be working with the Ministry for the provision of houses.

“We also thank Marondera Municipality for making sure that we have adequate water at the site,” Eng Bunu said.