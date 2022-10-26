More health centres for remote areas

Pre-construction works are in progress at Mataga health centre in Mberengwa district. The facility is one of 35 being constructed by Ministry of health and child care in partnership with NMS Infrastructure limited.

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke recently in MBERENGWA

More health centres will be built in remote areas of the country as the Government continues its drive to ensure universal access to health for all.

Through a US$210 million investment by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, in collaboration with NMS Infrastructure Limited of the United Kingdom, construction of the Mataga Health Centre in Mberengwa district, has begun.

Under the deal, 30 health centres and five district hospitals would be constructed countrywide, mainly in rural areas.

Although the 9 633 people of Mataga have access to the rural health centre at the growth point, some had to walk long distances to reach it, despite offering limited services.

The new health centre being constructed now will offer maternity, ART, laboratory, inpatient and outpatient services.

It will also house a procedures room, which allows for minor operations to be conducted at the facility without referring patients to the nearest hospital, which is 20km away.

Villagers commended the Government for the initiative, saying it would ensure everyone has access to medical care, and save many lives.

Chief Gwezuva Mataga said they only had one hospital close by, which is Msume Mission Hospital, but the new facility will transform health access in his area.

“I am particularly excited about the maternity services which will be offered here.

“In the past, women would be referred as far as Bulawayo for complicated cases but it would take time for them to get there since they needed money,” he said.

Chief Mataga said the available rural health centre was built in 1983 after the community realised people were walking long distances to Msume Hospital.

However, due to population growth, the health centre is now struggling to cater for everyone.

“As chiefs, we want to have one vision with the Government. This is why are working together to ensure people can access basic services such as healthcare,” said Chief Mataga.

Gogo Monica Bangayi said they faced challenges, especially with pregnant women.

“Sometimes they would be transferred from the clinic to Msume Mission or to Mnene Mission hospitals but most could not afford to travel there.

“We are really happy that Government has remembered us. Even though I am now an old woman, I know it will benefit our children and grandchildren,” she said.

Gogo Bangayi said a facility that could offer most services offered at the hospital would eliminate the need to travel, and help to save lives.

Mr Phillip Rangowani from Chitate Village said: “The Government has come through for us. Where in the past we had to find transport to ferry our sick to hospital, now we can even walk there or use a wheelbarrow.

“We will not have to wait until morning to take the sick to a health centre because it is close to us.”

Mrs Elizabeth Mafuyana from Taruvinga Village said the machines that would be available in the health centre would be a bonus as they would not need to be referred for things such as scans, x-rays or blood tests.

Mberengwa district nursing officer Ms Kudzai Kazie said the district was one of the biggest in the province and needed as many health facilities as possible to cut the distances that people walk to access health facilities.

“At Mataga, we have the rural health centre serving 9 633 people. So the coming in of this health centre will serve a good purpose of improving the quality of services that will be given to the population around this catchment area.

“This is a first of its kind in this area because patients will also get laboratory services in their area without being moved to a district hospital or travelling far to get the services. This hospital will offer other services which have not been available all along and we believe it will take us a long way in improving the health of the people in this area,” she said.

Government has been working on transforming the health delivery system, which has culminated in the construction and refurbishment of clinics and hospitals.

This resonates with the vision of leaving no one and no place behind.

Rural areas used to be adversely affected by the shortage in health care services, but all that is now being reversed.

The first phase of the project has seen four 22-bed health centres being lined up, with the first at Stoneridge in Harare South already complete. Cowdray Park health centre in Bulawayo is under construction and will be complete by year end.

NMS Infrastructure Zimbabwe business development manager Mr Brian Madamombe said Mataga Health Centre was the third facility to be constructed and work had already begun.

“Pre-construction works have already begun and as you can see, the guys have started working on the slabs, which will be done in the next 10 days then we pour concrete.

“Depending on the rains, we are looking to actually finish this site by March or April 2023 then we hand over the site. We want to work as quickly as possible to get to that target,” he said.

Work on the fourth facility in Chimanimani where victims of Cyclone Idai were relocated is expected to start before year end.