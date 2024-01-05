More graduate in Angel of Hope, ZOU life skills programme

Information Communication Technology Minister Tatenda Mavetera (right) who was representing First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Marian Chombo (centre) and ZOU Vice Chancellor Paul Henry Gundani officiate at the hand over of certificates to beneficiaries of Angel of Hope Foundation and ZOU short courses partnership yesterday.

Conrad Mupesa–Mashonaland West Bureau

Nearly 50 000 people across the country have graduated in various life-changing short courses initiated by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa through a partnership between her Angel of Hope Foundation and the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU).

Yesterday, over 2 700 people drawn from Makonde and Hurungwe districts of Mashonaland West Province graduated at Chikangwe Stadium in Karoi.

This brought the number of beneficiaries in the province to over 5 000 since the programme started.

The initiative, which is aimed at empowering communities with knowledge and skills, has benefited mainly women and youths who have obtained certificates in courses such as agriculture, business entrepreneurship, computer literacy, nurse aid and palliative care and records management, among others.

ZOU, in consultation with Angel of Hope Foundation, is also working on structuring two more courses that will be added to the current list.

ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera who was representing First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa hands over a certificate to Gogo Juliet Mukakavari who did a course in agriculture, while Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mariam Chombo looks.

Dr Mnangagwa was yesterday represented by Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Tatenda Mavetera, at a colourful event attended by over 5 000 people.

Speaking after graduating with a certificate of training in Agriculture, an elated Gogo Juliet Mukakavari (74) from Hurungwe showered the First Lady with praises.

Having attended school up to Standard One, Gogo Mukakavari never thought that one day she would wear academic regalia after completing a course.

“I am very grateful to Amai Mnangagwa for giving me this opportunity. This is like a dream. Apart from acquiring farming knowledge and skills, I now boast of a certificate that I failed to acquire many years ago,” she said, wiping tears of joy.

Her classmate, Gogo Loveness Pendanu (70) from the same district, was also overjoyed.

“I was in the agriculture class where we were taught various agronomic practices that I am now applying in my field.

“I enrolled for this course to gain knowledge which I will pass down to generations to follow and this was made possible by Amai Mnangagwa’s benevolence,” she said.

Youngest graduates, Tashinga Chipepo and Kudzaishe Chiwara both 17 years old from Chinhoyi and Karoi respectively, said the initiative by Amai Mnangagwa had benefited them immensely. The two, who come from disadvantaged families, joined over 800 others who graduated with certificates of training in Basic Nurse Aid and Palliative Care.

They said they are ready to play their part in the health sector.

Tashinga and Kudzaishe wish to further their education and have already applied to pursue a Diploma in Nursing.

Another beneficiary, Ms Tsitsi Goba from Karoi who graduated with a certificate of training in Entrepreneurship and Business Management, said the knowledge gained would boost her confectionery business.

In her speech, the First Lady said the beneficiaries of the programmes were supposed to play their part in nation building while at the same time help fight the drug and substance abuse scourge.

“I therefore urge all of you to make the best out of this leap year, 2024, by being more productive as you can be and make sure that you use skills and knowledge learned through life-long learning opportunities that come along your way.

“Let’s embrace the opportunities that come our way and, this is the best way we can help fight the drug and substance abuse scourge we are currently battling as a nation.

“I’m pained if I see youths wasting their lives through drug abuse and am encouraging them to desist from taking such intoxicating substances,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa also challenged those that graduated with certificates of training in counselling to help fight the drug and substance abuse menace.

Beneficiaries who include the elderly follow proceedings during their graduation in various short courses brought to them by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation in partnership with ZOU.

“Those that are graduating with certificates of training in basic counselling, I am giving you a task to help fight the problem in our respective areas,” she added.

The initiative to avail life-long and life-changing skills, Amai Mnangagwa said, was aimed at promoting human capital development in all the country’s 10 provinces.

The courses also dovetail with the Heritage-Based Education 5.0 that helps mitigate self-destruction, restore self-esteem, promote and present self-actualisation opportunities.

“Short courses bring a sense of achievement to once looked down upon community members.

“They also prove beyond reasonable doubt that given relevant knowledge and skills, the once socially excluded community members who include former ladies of the night, people that have disability, gender discriminated particularly women and girls, school dropouts among others, could transform their negative circumstances within their families and communities as they strive to bridge, mend, restore and contribute to the country’s knowledge economy,” she said.

ZOU Vice Chancellor, Professor Paul Gundani, said unlike theoretically-based degrees, the short courses were a bridge to previously marginalised communities to economically empower themselves.

“The knowledge that you have acquired from the training towards certification is life-long and you will use it to empower yourselves,” he said.

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Marian Chombo, applauded the First Lady for supporting women and the girl child.

She challenged her province to embrace Amai Mnangagwa’s life-changing programmes and called on the beneficiaries to make a difference in their areas.

“You should play your part in making sure that the communities that you stay in are developed. The purpose of the training and courses is for you to play a part in nation-building,” she said.

At least 400 people graduated with certificates in agriculture and 381 with basic counselling certificates.

Over 400 graduated with Early Childhood Development certificates while about 380 graduated with certificates in entrepreneurship and business management.

Before the certification ceremony, Ministers Mavetera and Chombo, and traditional leaders planted Cyprus and Christmas Trees in line with the First Lady’s call for green communities.

The tree is best known for beautification and is used as a windbreak.