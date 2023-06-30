More funds for Gwanda Court Complex

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

Bulawayo Bureau

FINANCE and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has said Treasury will expedite the release of funds for the completion of the Gwanda Court Complex as part of efforts to provide citizens with an effective judiciary system.

Gwanda Court Complex, which is about 50 percent complete, is expected to house the country’s sixth High Court upon completion in October next year.

Construction of the building started in June 2004 but progress stalled due to lack of funding.

Work resumed in 2019 following the coming in of the Second Republic.

Speaking during a recent tour of the project, Prof Ncube said an effective justice system is crucial in terms of national development hence the need to speed up the construction work.

“The judicial system is a critical pillar of our development agenda. One of the agendas of National Development Strategic (NDS1) is that we will deliver an effective justice and judiciary system,” he said.

“Gwanda Court Complex is a critical part of that. Adequate physical structures at this court will ensure that we have the necessary human capital coming in to work from the station as it will house both the lower courts and the High Court.”

Prof Ncube said Government will therefore accelerate the construction work.

“We want to complete it by October 2024. We will give priority to this project as part of the projects under the 100-day cycle to ensure that it’s completed timeously,” he said.

Minister Ncube said Government’s focus was on completing projects already being implemented like the Gwanda Court Complex.

“I decided to come here and see for myself what we are doing in Matabeleland South in terms of meeting the demands of the justice system pillar. There is still a lot of work to be done and from here going forth we will avail the necessary resources,” he said.

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Abedinico Ncube lauded the Second Republic for implementing the project.

“The Gwanda Court Complex is finally taking shape, thanks to Government under the leadership of President Mnangagwa. The new court building will improve our justice delivery system,” he said.

Minister Ncube said once complete, members of the public will access different services under one roof.

“It is pleasing to note that Government is giving attention to developmental projects in Matabeleland South province just like what it is doing to other provinces,” he said.

Judicial Service Commission (JSC) chief director of finance, Mr Milton Shadaya said the project budget is US$11,5 million and so far US$4,4 million has been paid to the contractor.

He said improved release of funds will help to ensure the project is completed timeously.

“If payments are made timeously, the revised target completion date is now October 2024,” he said.

Gwanda, which is the provincial capital for Matabeleland South Province, does not have a proper structure, forcing court officials to use make shift court rooms. The court officials are operating from various Government offices.

The Gwanda Magistrate’s Complex which is a state-of-the-art building is expected to accommodate about 500 Government workers.