More China aid coming

Zimbabwe’s ambassadors are led on a tour of the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden for them to get an appreciation of the project yesterday. — Picture: Memory Mangombe

Senior Reporter

CHINA will soon avail more assistance to Zimbabwe in agriculture, energy, health and science and technology sectors, the country’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Guo Shaochun, said yesterday.

Addressing Zimbabwean diplomats during a tour of the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden built using a US$98 million grant from the Chinese Government under China-aid, Ambassador Guo said more assistance would be announced soon.

“Your Excellencies, we are going to witness more programmes in our co-operation in the coming days. More China-aid Covid-19 vaccines will be delivered very soon. We are going to receive another batch of Chinese agricultural experts to Zimbabwe and continue to build agricultural demonstration villages.

“Another 300 boreholes, Phase II of High-Performance Computing Centre, anti-narcotics laboratory and other China-aid projects will be commissioned. Bilateral co-operation in agriculture, clean energy and high technology will be discussed,” he said.

China has provided support to Zimbabwe in several areas that include Kariba South Hydro-electric Power Station extension, the expansion of Hwange Thermal Power Station by two new units, and Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport expansion.

Ambassador Guo reaffirmed his country’s support to Zimbabwe.

“Your Excellencies, standing at a new historical starting point, China will always follow the principles of peace, development, co-operation and win-win results to deepen pragmatic co-operation with Zimbabwe,” he said.

“China will firmly support Zimbabwe in pursuing an independent development path which is suitable to its national conditions so as to realise its 2030 Vision at an early date. China stands ready to work with Zimbabwe to further promote our bilateral co-operation and tap into the potential of common prosperity.”

Ambassador Guo expressed satisfaction at the progress Zimbabwe has achieved in implementing National Development Strategy 1 to realise Vision 2030 of becoming an upper middle-income economy.

The New Parliament building, the largest China-aid project in southern Africa, will transform for the better the physical conditions in which the will of the Zimbabwean people is exercised.

In a speech read on his behalf, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador James Manzou thanked China for its continued support of Zimbabwe.

“I am overwhelmed by the support that the Chinese Government and Chinese companies have extended to Zimbabwe by investing in the country, irrespective of the unilateral illegal sanctions and coercive measures outside the structures of international law imposed by the West.

“We are most grateful to China for having joined other countries in the clarion call for the removal of these illegal measures,” Ambassador Manzou said.

The diplomats also toured the new state of the art warehouse for the National Pharmaceuticals Company that was constructed with a grant from China.