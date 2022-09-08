More arrested over TIMB scandal

Africa Moyo Deputy News Editor

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested more Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board officials on abuse of office charges involving US$2,8 million.

First to be arrested on Tuesday was TIMB chief executive officer Meanwell Gudu.

His arrest was then followed by that of former TIMB chief executive officer and board member Andrew Matibiri yesterday.

Matibiri is the present Zimbabwe Agricultural Society chief executive officer.

Also arrested yesterday was TIMB former head of special projects Stuart Shanyika.

In a short statement last night, ZACC said: “ZACC has further arrested the former CEO Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board Andrew Everest Matibiri and Stuart Shanyika former head of special projects TIMB who are jointly charged with Meanwell Gudu on allegations of contravening section 174 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (abuse of duty) involving US$2,8 million.

“The accused persons will appear in court tomorrow (today).”