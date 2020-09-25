More African leaders want sanctions removed

Fungi Kwaramba Political Editor

TWO more African leaders, Namibian President Hage Geingob and Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta have added their voices to the growing global call for the unconditional removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe.

In separate addresses to the 75th session of United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) yesterday, Presidents Geingob and Kenyatta said the UN offered a platform for the resolution of age-old differences to unburden nations of antiquated conflicts.

President Geingob said at a time when the world was suffering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, countries like Zimbabwe found themselves facing more obstacles brought by the illegal economic sanctions.

Sanctions were impeding efforts by President Mnangagwa to develop Zimbabwe as well as presenting obstacles in the fight against the global pandemic.

“As the world combats the Covid-19 pandemic, some member states face more obstacles in combating this virus than others, including those which have sanctions imposed on them.

“In support of the pursuit of economic development, unity and prosperity for the sister country of Zimbabwe, I once again call for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe. President Mnangagwa has been pursuing reforms that will enable the people of Zimbabwe to get on a path of sustainable development and peace. Therefore, the continued sanctions undermine these efforts to develop the people of Zimbabwe,” said President Geingob.

The Namibian President said the UNGA’s 75th session should reflect on the continued existence of illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe and Cuba.

President Kenyatta made a passionate call to member states to use the UN platform in resolving conflicts that were undermining economic development.

“I wish to make a special appeal for an end to the economic, commercial as well as financial embargo against Cuba, sanctions against Zimbabwe and Sudan. The United Nations provides us a platform; a platform to resolve age-old differences (to) unburden ourselves of these antiquated conflicts,” said President Kenyatta.

In his address at the UNGA on Monday, South African President and AU chairperson Cyril Ramaphosa called for the unconditional removal of the punitive economic sanctions that have cost Zimbabwe billions of dollars in the past 20 years.

The general debate of the 75th Session began on Tuesday and will end on Saturday with Heads of State and Government addressing the UN General Assembly through virtual means.