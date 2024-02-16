Moonlight, Colporteur join hands in fight against drug and substance abuse

Moonlight Group CEO Dr Chomi Makina (left) signing documents with Colportuer Missionary President Zakeyo Chirume (right) while Moonlight Legal Manager Elijah Chawira (centre) looks on :-Picture by Nicholas Bakili

Gloria Muruva and Valerie Mpundu

In a bid to fight against drug and substance abuse Moonlight Funeral Assurance and Colporteur missionary society signed a memorandum of understanding to fight against the abuse.

Addressing guests during the ceremony, Moonlight Group’s Chief Executive Officer Dr Chomi Makina , said Moonlight Funeral Assurance does not only focus on funeral services but also responsible for activities which benefit society.

“Moonlight is proud to declare intent to broaden its impact by joining forces with Colporteur Missionary to tackle some of the most pressing challenges facing our society today

“Drug and substance abuse is a major challenge which is affecting millions of people particularly young people in Zimbabwe and across the world, this is a serious problem that is affecting their health, well-being and future prospects.

“Cognisant of the severe toll addiction exacts on individuals, families and communities, we pledge to amplify our efforts in raising awareness and providing support to those who are struggling with addiction or recovering from it through this synergistic partnership with Colporteur Missionary,” he said.

Another area where Moonlight wants to make a difference is community development as it believes it has a responsibility to give back to the communities that have given them so much by embracing their services over the years. They believe a lot can be achieved through teamwork unlike when one works individually.

Colporteur Missionary Director Dr Zakeyo Chirume said partnering with Moonlight Funeral Assurance is a recommendable venture as it is going to be of importance in society.

“Our partnership with Moonlight is aimed at easing the task ahead of us working towards eradicating drugs and substance abuse. Moonlight is also going to help us with funeral cover for those who would have succumbed to drug abuse.

“We are going to have other programs that we are going to conduct together for the development of our communities for the next 10 years and beyond. We are also working to support a collaboration of multiple stakeholder interventions in the fight against drug and substance abuse,” he said.