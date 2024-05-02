Mondrian Hotels target local market

Ivan Zhakata, recently in South Korea

ENNISMORE, a creative hospitality company which operates the Mondrian Hotels brand across the world, is looking into establishing a five-star hotel in Zimbabwe as part of its expansion drive into the African continent.

With properties in Cannes, Mexico City, Ibiza, Florida, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Doha, Seoul, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shoreditch London, the brand is on track to establish its footprint in Zimbabwe.

Mondrian Hotels and Residences is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart.

Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding.

In an interview at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon, general manager Mr Damien Marchenay said as a global leader in the hotel industry, they were planning on expanding to Zimbabwe.

“The Mondrian Brand was born 30 years ago in Los Angeles, United States from one guy called Jan Schager and he loved Mondrian as a painter,” he said.

“He then created the brand from this painting (Mondrian) so a lot of colourful, lot of animations and then we translate it here in Seoul as a lot of K-pop. Mondrian became a wonderful brand that could be expanded everywhere and we hope in Africa and we hope in Zimbabwe.

“We look for partners everywhere in the world and then we think that a lot of different countries will fit very well in the brand.

“Definitely Zimbabwe will be one because this is a country where you have got a lot of different things that you can bring to the brand tourism, but not only tourism, economic growth and everything.”

Mr Marchenay said it will be good to get a Mondrian in Zimbabwe as part of their expansion drive to Africa.

“So if we open a Mondrian in Zimbabwe which I hope we do obviously when we build a hotel we are trying to be really big partners of the vicinity and then we really try give the local and international feeling.”