Monalisa to defend WIBA title in Vic Falls

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

WIBA intercontinental lightweight boxing champion Monalisa “Queen of the Jungle” Sibanda is set to defend her title against Uganda’s Small Valente Aciro on July 27 in Victoria Falls.

The first Zimbabwean female boxer to turn pro was supposed to defend the belt in 2020 having won the crown a year earlier against Kenyan Joyce Awino.

But the bout was repeatedly deferred due to the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years.

And Sibanda will be back in the ring later this month in a tournament promoted by Stalin Mau-Mau.

The tournament was announced this afternoon at a press briefing in Harare.

Sibanda expressed confidence she will win the fight.

“I am happy to be back in the ring again. I have been preparing for this bout for the past three years and I am ready for this one,” said Sibanda.

The tournament will spice the WBC All Africa officials training workshop and the ABU state of preparedness conference in the resort town.