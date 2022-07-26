Monalisa to defend WIBA belt tomorrow

IN-WEIGHT. . .It's game on as WIBA intercontinental contestants Monalisa Sibanda of Zimbabwe(right) and Small Valente Aciro (left) faces-off after both weighed in in Victoria Falls this morning. WIBA Commissioner Solomon Ofori Manu of Ghana is between them.

Tadious Manyepo in VICTORIA FALLS

THE stage has been set for WIBA intercontinental champion Monalisa Sibanda’s title defence against Ugandan challenger Small Valente Aciro after both fighters weighed-in here this morning.

The eagerly-awaited bout takes place at the Kingdom Hotel tomorrow evening.

Both Sibanda and Aciro have not been in the ring for the past three years thanks to the COVID-19 disturbances.

But they will cheer over 110 delegates currently attending the WBC and ABU conventions at the same venue when they battle it out for the WIBA belt tomorrow.

The two fighters have promised to give it their all.

The tournament, dubbed “The Showcase” is being promoted by Stalin Mau Mau and will feature five supporting bouts on the bill in addition to three amateur showdowns.