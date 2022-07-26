Monalisa to defend WIBA belt tomorrow

26 Jul, 2022 - 11:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Monalisa to defend WIBA belt tomorrow IN-WEIGHT. . .It's game on as WIBA intercontinental contestants Monalisa Sibanda of Zimbabwe(right) and Small Valente Aciro (left) faces-off after both weighed in in Victoria Falls this morning. WIBA Commissioner Solomon Ofori Manu of Ghana is between them.

The Herald

Tadious Manyepo in VICTORIA FALLS

 

THE stage has been set for WIBA intercontinental champion Monalisa Sibanda’s title defence against Ugandan challenger Small Valente Aciro after both fighters weighed-in here this morning.

The eagerly-awaited bout takes place at the Kingdom Hotel tomorrow evening.

Both Sibanda and Aciro have not been in the ring for the past three years thanks to the COVID-19 disturbances.

But they will cheer over 110 delegates currently attending the WBC and ABU conventions at the same venue when they battle it out for the WIBA belt tomorrow.

The two fighters have promised to give it their all.

The tournament, dubbed “The Showcase” is being promoted by Stalin Mau Mau and will feature five supporting bouts on the bill in addition to three amateur showdowns.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting