Mominul, Mushfiqur tons frustrate Zim

LEADING HUNT . . . Kyle Jarvis took two wickets as the Chevrons continue with their bid to tame the Tigers again

ZIMBABWE endured a frustrating afternoon as Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim scored centuries to help Bangladesh recover from an early wobble and wrest control of the second Test with a healthy on 303-5 at stumps at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka yesterday.

The tourists had enjoyed a rousing start to the match, with the seamers rattling the home side’s top order and reducing them to 26 for three within 12 overs.

However, a fourth-wicket stand of 266 runs between Mominul and Mushfiqur lifted Bangladesh to 303 for five at stumps, with two late wickets giving Zimbabwe some much-needed respite.

It was a bright and sunny morning as the hosts won the toss and elected to bat on a pitch with a bit of grass that was expected to start turning as soon as the surface began drying out.

Bangladesh made three changes, bringing in Mustafizur Rahman and debutants Mohammad Mithun and Khaled Ahmed for Abu Jayed, Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Nazmul Islam.

Zimbabwe, on their part had Donald Tiripano replacing Wellington Masakadza in the only change to the side that romped to a 151-run victory in the first Test played in Sylhet.

Seven overs into the innings, the visitors seized the initiative when Imrul Kayes edged a beautiful delivery from Kyle Jarvis, with wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva taking a brilliant diving catch to dismiss the opener before he could get off the mark.

That left Bangladesh on 13 for one and, with only three more runs added to the total, they lost their other opening batsman.

Jarvis angled another terrific delivery into the pads and Liton Das failed to keep the ball down as he chipped it to Brandon Mavuta at midwicket — he was gone for nine, off 35 balls.

It did not take long before Bangladesh slumped to 26 for three, after Mithun, attempting to score his first Test run, reached out to a widish delivery from Tiripano, only for him to nick it to Brendan Taylor at second slip.

His debut lasted four balls and he was dismissed for a duck.

Meanwhile, Tendai Chatara was bowling superbly from the other end, registering seven maiden overs and conceding just two runs off his first nine overs.

He was almost rewarded with the prized wicket of Mominul, on nine at that time, but Brian Chari, fielding at gully, dropped the difficult chance.

And that proved to be the turning point for Bangladesh, although they survived yet another scare when Sikandar Raza nearly had Mominul stumped for 25, only for television replays to show he had pushed part of his foot back into the crease just before Chakabva knocked off the bails.

Mominul and Mushfiqur uncomfortably hung on as they took their side to lunch on 56 for three, but the session belonged to Zimbabwe.

However, the pair returned from the break all guns blazing, and within 10 overs they had brought up the team hundred while Mominul reached fifty.

Bangladesh were now firmly in the driver’s seat as Zimbabwe’s bowlers toiled without creating any real chances.

A big appeal for lbw by Jarvis against Mushfiqur, on 37*, was the closest the tourists came to breaking the partnership, but replays showed the ball had taken the inside edge before ramming onto the pad.

Mushfiqur soon brought up his own fifty, off 100 deliveries and including four boundaries.

The first century of this Test series and Mominul’s seventh came up off the 150th delivery that he faced, as the batsman smashed a full toss from Raza to the midwicket boundary.

Thirteen deliveries later, Bangladesh, who had not gone beyond 200 runs in their previous eight innings, finally managed to do so.

After the tea break, Mominul and Mushfiqur continued dominating Zimbabwe’s bowling attack.

The visitors finally shattered the mammoth partnership after belatedly taking the new ball, when Mominul drove a delivery from Chatara into the hands of Chari at point.

His fantastic innings came to an end on 161, with 19 boundaries, off 247 balls.

The next man, Taijul Islam, faced only 10 deliveries and made four runs before he nicked Jarvis to the wicketkeeper, but the dismissal was only given following a successful review by Zimbabwe.

At stumps, Mushfiqur was still standing on 111, together with captain Mahmudullah who had not yet faced a single ball.

Although Bangladesh claimed first-day honours, Zimbabwe could draw some satisfaction from the commendable performance of their seamers.

Jarvis ended the day with three wickets for 48 runs off the 19 overs he bowled.

Chatara, who claimed a single scalp for 28 runs, was the most economical with 10 of his 18 overs being maidens.

Tiripano’s 15 overs produced one wicket, but he gave away only 33 runs.

Summary

Day 1 — Stumps

Bangladesh – 303-5 in 90 overs (Mominul Haque 161, Mushfiqur Rahim 111*, Liton Das 9; Kyle Jarvis 3/48, Tendai Chatara 1-28, Donald Tiripano 1-33) —Zimcricket/Sports Reporter