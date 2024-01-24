  • Today Tue, 23 Jan 2024

Mombeshora appointed PSC commissioner

Herald Reporter 

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday appointed Dr Millicent Sibongile Mombeshora as a commissioner of the Public Service Commission.

The appointment was made in terms of Section 202 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as read with Section 320.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya said the appointment of Dr Mombeshora is with effect from February 1.

“Dr Mombeshora’s knowledge and broad and diverse experience at all levels in both the private and public sectors in Zimbabwe will be of great benefit in spearheading sustainable economic development.

Dr Mombeshora has chaired boards and served as board member of State-owned enterprises and parastatals namely the Zimbabwe Media Commission and the Prisons and Correctional Service Commission.

She holds undergraduate and post graduate degrees in Economics, Finance, Strategic Management, Marketing and Business from the United Kingdom, South Africa and the United States.

She has served both in the private and public sectors including in banking, information, agriculture and public administration and management.

