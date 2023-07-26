Moleli High School loses US$2 000 cash, 15 laptops and 29 cellphones to robbers

Crime Reporter

NINE armed robbers raided Moleli High School in Zvimba before stealing more than US$2 000, 15 laptops, 29 cellphones and various goods on Sunday.

The robbers who were armed with pistols, first attacked two security guards before ransacking the school premises at around 6pm.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were in progress.

“Police in Zvimba are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at Moleli High school on July 23, 2023 at around 1800 hours.

“Nine unknown suspects armed with unidentified pistols and iron bars attacked two security guards before stealing US$2 001 and $26 920 cash, 15 laptops, 29 cellphones, a two plate stove, a photo-printer and airtime vouchers worth US$57. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.